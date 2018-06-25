Form commission of inquiry into sugar saga, Mudavadi tells Uhuru

| Published Mon, June 25th 2018 at 00:00, Updated June 24th 2018 at 19:26 GMT +3

Amani National Congress (ANC) wants a judicial commission of inquiry to address 'systemic problems' including importation of poisoned sugar.

ANC leader Musalia Mudavadi said a public inquiry would complement parallel investigations currently underway.

Speaking at the party offices on Sunday, Mudavadi said there was too much politicking over the importation of sugar, arguing setting up a commission of inquiry would set the record straight.

The plea by the party comes at the time that thousands of sugar suspected to be poisoned with copper and lead have been netted in several parts of the country.

“Public hearings and whistle blowers will assist the investigating agencies to dig deeper into the issue so that names are mentioned for action to be undertaken,” said Mudavadi.

He argued that the inquiry will produce recommendations that would be resourceful in future in averting other scandals.

“Public inquiry will stop the political game. It will save us from the politics because individuals will be unmasked,” said the leader.

He said through public inquest, individuals and organizations that have been complicit in corruption would be disbanded or corrected.

“The mess has to stop. We lost our image as the leading coffee producers and later we stopped being the largest producer of pyrethrum, now we have sugar on its knees,” said Mudavadi.

“The sugar industry is dead. It is suffering. The farmers are in trouble and consumers are troubled with the entry of poison,” claimed Mudavadi.

Mudavadi asked the president to intervene and take a tough action to tame the runaway corruption and save consumers from the dangers of poisoned consumables circulating in the market.

“It is within the powers of the president to take up the matter and push for deeper inquiry. The question is; are Kenyans safe Mr President?” posed Mudavadi.