First Lady roots for increased support for SOS Children’s villages

| Published Sat, June 23rd 2018 at 14:28, Updated June 23rd 2018 at 14:31 GMT +3

First Lady Margaret Kenyatta

First Lady Margaret Kenyatta has called for enhanced support for SOS Children’s villages in the country, saying they play a crucial role in caring for needy children.

The First Lady applauded SOS villages, in Kenya and across the world, for ensuring that children who have lost or are at risk of losing parental care always have a place to call home.

“As Patron, I encourage more partnerships, more friends and ambassadors to join in and support the great work we see here today,” she said.

The First Lady – who has been a patron of the SOS Children’s villages in Kenya since 2013 – was speaking today when she presided over celebrations to mark the International SOS Founder’s Day at the Eldoret SOS village in Uasin Gishu County.

She commended Dr. Hermann Gmeiner, the founder of SOS villages, for his vision and humanitarian spirit that has given children in dire straits a family where they experience love, build lasting relationships and strong bonds of community.

“From that vision borne in 1949, today thousands of children across the world call SOS villages home,” the First Lady noted.

She added: “It is because of this high regard for family and community that many children who have transited out of the villages have been moulded into the upright socially minded adults who actively participate in building our nation.”

Uasin Gishu Governor Jackson Mandago and Woman Rep Gladys Boss Shollei commended the First Lady for taking healthcare services closer to Kenyans through the Beyond Zero campaign.

They assured the First Lady of their unwavering support in all the programmes she has initiated.

Other speakers including area MP William Chepkut, SOS Chairperson Susan Kiama, National Director Walter Odhiambo and donor representative Camilla Olsen who thanked the First Lady for her passion and support for the general welfare of children, mothers and the youth.