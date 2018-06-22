More 57 bags of illegal sugar seized by police Previous Story
West Pokot Locals opt for safe and cheap Uganda sugar

By Irissheel Shanzu | Published Fri, June 22nd 2018 at 21:11, Updated June 22nd 2018 at 21:15 GMT +3

Fears of contraband sugar laced with harmful metals has forced residents along the Kenya-Uganda border to cross to neighboring country for the commodity.

The residents say sugar and other foodstuff are more affordable in Uganda and are also safe from any contamination.

A kilo of sugar sells for Sh80 in Uganda, Sh40 less than Kenya.

“I’d rather cross over to Uganda for the commodities that are also safe from chemicals,” said Domongole Abraham from Orwolwa. 

Domongole’s extended family consumes one kilogram of the sweetener daily. Many small centres along the border stock Uganda products.

This has helped lower the cost of living.

“The Uganda sugar doesn’t contain mercury, lead or copper,” said Julius Merikit.

