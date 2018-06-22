KEBS MD Ongwae, senior officials arrested in poisonous sugar swoop

| Published Fri, June 22nd 2018 at 15:22, Updated June 22nd 2018 at 19:42 GMT +3

Kenya Bureau of Standards Managing Director Charles Ongwae at a past function. [File, Standard]

Kenya Bureau of Standards Managing Director Charles Ongwae and nine other officials have been arrested over importation of substandard fertilizer and procurement of stickers.

The officials who included Eric Chesire and Eric Ochieng who are senior managers at KEBS were picked up from their offices and take to the DCI headquarters for interrogation.

The officials are also facing probe over contraband sugar.

DCI boss George Kinoti said they were talking to at least ten officials from KEBS after investigations showed a bad trend of circulation of bad sugar.

“They need to explain how the country is feeding poisonous sugar. Copper and lead are dangerous to humans,” he said.

He indicated the ten arrested persons may face charges on Monday. The charges include failing to stop “a felony and attempted murder”.

Director of Public Prosecution Noordin Haji told a parliamentary committee on Thursday investigations had shown KEBs did not adhere to standards in clearing impounded sugar and that the impounded sugar contained chemical levels above recommended Standards.

This gave an indication the KEBS officials’ fate had been sealed.

The arrest comes barely a day after three Cabinet Secretaries clashed over claims that sugar being sold in several parts of the country contains mercury.

The KEBS boss had denied allegations of any traces of the chemical substance in sugar that was imported into Kenya.

He however indicated that some samples were found to contain copper and lead.

Ongwae and his managers had been grilled by police in May over rise of contraband goods in the country.

They were summoned to the DCI headquarters where he together with his two directors were questioned for almost five hours.

Police said they wanted to understand why there is an influx of contraband goods in the country when there is Kebs and other bodies that are supposed to tame the issue.

Ongwae confirmed police asked them to go to DCI headquarters along Kiambu Road to explain how the goods find their way into the country.

Police wanted to understand how contraband goods do get into the country, measures that Kebs have in place to stop the trend, and how many cases they have detected so far

Other sources said the detectives intend to talk to officials at the Kenya Revenue Authority as part of the wider probe into the issue.

The officers want to understand their role in the menace.

“This is a wider probe that will cover all players in the area. We don’t understand why Kenyans are exposed to expired and fake foods and drinks when we have agencies that can stop their importation and manufacture,” said an official aware of the probe.

The development came after a multi-agency team led by Samuel Nyabengi and David Chebii had raided various places in the country and seized a number of contraband goods worth millions of shillings.