Homa Bay ex-councillors demand Sh2 million send-off package

| Published Fri, June 22nd 2018 at 10:52, Updated June 22nd 2018 at 10:57 GMT +3

Some of the former leaders who served between 1963 and 2013. They want an additional monthly pension of Sh80,000 each. [James Omoro, Standard]

Homa Bay County Government will spend Sh520 million on ex-councillors in the current financial year if the former civic leaders’ petition to the County Assembly succeeds.

In the petition, 250 former councilors in the county want a send-off package of Sh2million each. The former civic leaders who served between 1963 and 2013 also want monthly pension of Sh80,000 each.

ALSO READ: Serial suspect commits suicide in police custody

Through their organisation dubbed Homa Bay County Councilors’ Forum, the former civic leaders filed a petition yesterday in the office of the county assembly clerk Bob Kephers.

The organization chairman Harrison Odiyo said they wanted the petition to be determined in two weeks.

“We want the County Government to compensate us for services we rendered to this county in an official way,” said Odiyo.

Homa Bay MCAs are expected to discuss the matter for approval in the house.

Avoid fake news! Subscribe to the Standard SMS service and receive factual, verified breaking news as it happens. Text the word 'NEWS' to 22840

“We were elected alongside president and Member of Parliament but the two have been taken care of. It is unfortunate that councilors were forgotten regardless of good services they accorded citizens,” he added.

Secretary George Ondiek said they want the County to allocate to them funds in the current financial year.

“We have raised this matter at a time when the county is preparing its budget. Let them allocate for us funds in the budget,” said Ondiek.

He said many councilors were languishing in poverty and could not meet their daily needs.

ALSO READ: Widow arrested with bhang worth over Sh1m

Ondiek believes the compensation is the only way through which they can be rescued.

“The compensation will also enable us earn a sense of recognition as leaders who served this county,” he added.

A member of their executive Committee Ochieng’ Randere appealed to political leaders to be considerate in handling the matter.

Randere argued that each politician is prone to being ousted from their political positions and could also suffer similar challenges.

“I call on our MCAs to put their feet into our shoes because they will also face challenges we are facing,” said Randere.

He said a number of them were unable to take their children to school due to the abject poverty afflicting them.

The former civic leaders said all retired politicians should be treated equally.

ALSO READ: Patients’ agony as staff shortage bites