State blamed for North Rift conflict Next Story
Mother poisons four children, commits suicide Previous Story
You are here  » Home   » Rift Valley

Investigating officers faulted for delaying investigations on killer Solai Dam

By Mercy Kahenda | Published Fri, June 22nd 2018 at 00:12, Updated June 22nd 2018 at 00:14 GMT +3
Kenya Human Rights Commission (KHRC) executive director George Kegoro (left) , with Commission official Sylvia Mbataru (center) and Solai Dam Tragedy Victims Chairman John Mwangi flanked by officials from Freedom of Information Network, Mid rift Human Rights Network and Solai Dam Tragedy victims addressing the press at Solai in Suibukia,Nakuru county on June 20,2018.The commission launched a report exposing corporate and state impunity in the Solai Dam Tragedy. Photo: Kipsang Joseph/Standard

The Kenya Human Rights Commission has questioned delays by investigating officers to produce a comprehensive report on the Solai dam tragedy.

KHRC Executive Director George Kegoro said the slow pace in releasing the report was delaying justice for individuals who lost loved ones and property worth millions when the tragedy struck on May 9.

ALSO READ: Solai dam tragedy victims in struggle to rebuild lives

“Investigating officers should have done investigations into the issue and handed a report to Director of Public Prosecutions to guarantee justice for those who lost their loved ones in the disaster,” said Mr Kegoro.

On May 11, Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji directed Inspector General of Police Joseph Boinnet to investigate the cause of Patel Dam tragedy that killed 47 people in Nyakinyua and Nyandarua villages in Solai.

The investigating team was to hand over the report after 14 days for subsequent action.

However, since the report submitted to the DPP had glaring gaps, it was returned to investigators for remedial action. Kegoro said there had been no clear communication from investigating agencies on why there was a delay in releasing the report.

RELATED TOPICS:
solai tragedy
solai dam
mansukul patel

Would you like to get published on Standard Media websites? You can now email us breaking news, story ideas, human interest articles or interesting videos on: [email protected]
WATCH THIS
Do you have something to add to this story? Comment here.

RECOMMENDED

Solai dam victims demand postmortem report of their loved ones

Solai dam victims demand postmortem report of their loved ones

Team set up to resettle Solai dam victims

Team set up to resettle Solai dam victims

Report on Solai dam reveals hazards

Report on Solai dam reveals hazards

Patel dam victims protest over pay

Patel dam victims protest over pay

Follow Us On

  • Contact Us
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Google Plus
  • Linkedin
  • RSS



ADVERTISEMENT

latest News

VIEW ALL

Trending Now

ADVERTISEMENT

Rift Valley

VIEW ALL

Entertainment News

VIEW ALL

Kenyan Jobs

VIEW ALL

News

Entertainment

More Sites

Other Links

© Copyright 2018 - Standard Group Limited