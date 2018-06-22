Investigating officers faulted for delaying investigations on killer Solai Dam

| Published Fri, June 22nd 2018 at 00:12, Updated June 22nd 2018 at 00:14 GMT +3

Kenya Human Rights Commission (KHRC) executive director George Kegoro (left) , with Commission official Sylvia Mbataru (center) and Solai Dam Tragedy Victims Chairman John Mwangi flanked by officials from Freedom of Information Network, Mid rift Human Rights Network and Solai Dam Tragedy victims addressing the press at Solai in Suibukia,Nakuru county on June 20,2018.The commission launched a report exposing corporate and state impunity in the Solai Dam Tragedy. Photo: Kipsang Joseph/Standard

The Kenya Human Rights Commission has questioned delays by investigating officers to produce a comprehensive report on the Solai dam tragedy.

KHRC Executive Director George Kegoro said the slow pace in releasing the report was delaying justice for individuals who lost loved ones and property worth millions when the tragedy struck on May 9.

“Investigating officers should have done investigations into the issue and handed a report to Director of Public Prosecutions to guarantee justice for those who lost their loved ones in the disaster,” said Mr Kegoro.

On May 11, Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji directed Inspector General of Police Joseph Boinnet to investigate the cause of Patel Dam tragedy that killed 47 people in Nyakinyua and Nyandarua villages in Solai.

The investigating team was to hand over the report after 14 days for subsequent action.

However, since the report submitted to the DPP had glaring gaps, it was returned to investigators for remedial action. Kegoro said there had been no clear communication from investigating agencies on why there was a delay in releasing the report.