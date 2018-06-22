Trump orders halt to family separations Previous Story
You are here  » Home   » World

New Zealand Prime Minister Ardern gives birth to baby girl

By Reuters | Published Fri, June 22nd 2018 at 00:08, Updated June 22nd 2018 at 00:12 GMT +3
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is seen with her baby daughter and partner Clarke Gayford at Auckland City Hospital, New Zealand. [Image by Instagram via Reuters]

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern gave birth to her first child, a girl, yesterday.

Ms Ardern, 37, became New Zealand’s youngest PM when she took office through a coalition deal last year after an inconclusive election, and now becomes the first woman in the country’s history to give birth while in office.

“Welcome to our village wee one,” Ardern wrote on Instagram. “Feeling very lucky to have a healthy baby girl that arrived at 4.45pm weighing 3.31kg ... We’re all doing really well thanks to the wonderful team at Auckland City Hospital.”

She posted a picture of herself, smiling and holding the baby in a woolen blanket, with her partner, television presenter Clarke Gayford.

Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters has stepped in as acting prime minister and will run the country for the next six weeks while Ardern takes maternity leave, according to an agreement they published earlier.

Ardern is one of the few elected leaders to hold office while pregnant. Pakistan’s Benazir Bhutto gave birth while she was prime minister in 1990.

Avoid becoming a victim of Fake News. Subscribe to the Standard Group SMS service by texting 'NEWS' to 22840.

The public has generally been supportive of the popular Ardern. New Zealand has long had a progressive reputation and was the first country to give women the right to vote in 1893. Ardern is the country’s third female prime minister.

Congratulations quickly flooded in from around the world and across the political spectrum. New Zealand’s first woman prime minister Helen Clark, wrote on Twitter: “What a proud day... gender quality in action. This is 21st C(entury) NZ.”

Ardern found out she was pregnant on October 13, just six days before she was propelled into the job when Peters, the leader of the New Zealand First Party, announced he was siding with her Labour Party in post-election negotiations.

RELATED TOPICS:
new zealand pm gives birth
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern
Jacinda Ardern

Would you like to get published on Standard Media websites? You can now email us breaking news, story ideas, human interest articles or interesting videos on: [email protected]
Do you have something to add to this story? Comment here.

Follow Us On

  • Contact Us
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Google Plus
  • Linkedin
  • RSS



ADVERTISEMENT

latest News

VIEW ALL

Trending Now

ADVERTISEMENT

World

VIEW ALL

Entertainment News

VIEW ALL

Kenyan Jobs

VIEW ALL

News

Entertainment

More Sites

Other Links

© Copyright 2018 - Standard Group Limited