Suspects record statements over death of man with nails drilled into head

| Published Fri, June 22nd 2018 at 00:00, Updated June 21st 2018 at 23:48 GMT +3

Photo of Robert Muchangi, 28, showing the two nails hammered into his head by attackers. [Darlington Manyara/Standard]

Police are yet to arrest any suspect in connection to the last week’s hammering of three nails into a man’s head.

Robert Muchangi, a mason, is said to have revealed the names of his attackers to his friend before passing out and being taken to hospital after the attack.

ALSO READ: Assailants on the run: Suspects wanted for hammering man's head

His friend, Dominisiano Kaunga, later told The Standard he had reported the matter to the police in Maua the same day the incident happened, and before Muchangi was moved to Kenyatta National Hospital.

Recorded statements

A number of witnesses have already recorded statements. However, no arrests have been made a week after the incident at Kabuitu, Igembe Central.

Speaking to The Standard yesterday on the telephone, County Criminal Investigations Officer Joseph Limo said they were yet to make arrests.

Know if news is factual and true. Text 'NEWS' to 22840 and always receive verified news updates.

Mr Limo, however, said police were following leads to two suspects named by the witnesses.

“The officers are following all the possible leads. The problem is that the one who took Muchangi to hospital and who has recorded a statement said he only mentioned a single name for each of the suspects. We hope somebody will assist us with more information,” Limo said.

Muchangi died last Wednesday after being in a comma for six days.

ALSO READ: Man in coma after nails were driven into his head