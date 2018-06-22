Family of twins in Thika road accident seeks answers

| Published Fri, June 22nd 2018 at 00:00, Updated June 21st 2018 at 23:38 GMT +3

The family of the twins who were killed by a hit-and-run driver on Thika Road is seeking answers from the police.

The family said although the accident happened on June 4 and a matatu impounded two days later, the owner and the crew had yet to be arrested.

Police sources in Thika said Caroline Gakii Kirimi and Christine Gatwiri Kirimi (pictured) were hit by a vehicle on the stretch between Witeithie Estate and Njomoko (Mang'u Road junction) near the Vincentian Retreat Centre.

At 8pm, when the accident was said to have happened, there are usually many college students walking along the stretch from Thika to Witeithie, which hosts several hostels.

The two, police said, were on the Nairobi outbound lane. The more direct way to walk to Witeithie is on the opposite side of the road.

Avoid fake news! Subscribe to the Standard SMS service and receive factual, verified breaking news as it happens. Text the word 'NEWS' to 22840

There is also a pedestrian bridge at the spot.

The twin's family spoke a day after their burial in Chuka and two days after the postmortem revealed that the two succumbed to massive internal bleeding and ruptured internal organs.

The postmortem conducted at the General Kago Funeral Home at the Thika Level 5 Hospital on Tuesday also revealed that the twins suffered broken ribs, legs, skull and hands.

Police traced the matatu suspect to have hit them to a garage in Thika town, where its windscreen and front bumper had been removed and panel beating work commenced.

According to police sources, the owner of the matatu was initially in touch with police but went into hiding when he learnt that the twins had died.

"The family originally had little assistance from Thika police until County Police Commander Adiel Nyange took a keen interest in the case," said the twin's aunt, Mercy Karegi.

Nyange, who spoke at the twins' funeral on Wednesday, promised that police would arrest the culprits.