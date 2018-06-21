Safaricom launches loyalty promotion seeking to reward M-PESA customers

| Published Thu, June 21st 2018 at 12:32, Updated June 21st 2018 at 12:39 GMT +3

The programe dubbed "Maisha Ni M-PESA Tu", is expected to have customers walk away with fabulous prices, every time they send and receive money, transfer money from a bank account to M-PESA and for all Lipa Na M-PESA transactions.

Safaricom has launched a loyalty promotion that seeks to reward all M-PESA customers and agents.

"M-PESA has grown from a simple service that enables customers to send money home to provide value in different ways to more than 28 million Kenyans, every day.

This growth has come at the back of persistent innovation from our staff and partners, and more importantly, from the spirit of Kenyans to nurture and support such innovation.

This promotion seeks to thank and reward our customers for their support through 11 years of the service," said Sitoyo Lopokoiyit, Director – Financial Services, Safaricom.

The promotion will run for ten weeks beginning 18th June 2018 and will see more than 28.6 million customers qualify for the chance to win one of seven apartments. M-PESA agents will also stand to win one of eight grand prizes of Sh1 million in cash.

In addition, both customers and agents will stand to win more than Sh300 million through weekly prizes.

During the promotion, customers will earn ten points for every Sh100 transacted while agents will earn one point for every Sh100 deposited. All M-PESA customers who participate in the promotion will have the chance to redeem their points for data, voice minutes or SMS.

According to Safaricom the move would go a long way in appreciating their loyal customers.

Launched more than 11 years ago, M-PESA has grown to 28.6 million customers, 156,000 agents and more than 101,000 Lipa Na M-PESA merchants. More than 40 banks and financial services have also integrated into the service, allowing Kenyans to deposit and withdraw between their bank/SACCO accounts and M-PESA.

In 2017, Safaricom launched M-PESA on the mySafaricom app, allowing customers for the first time to use the service through smartphone applications. This has resulted to more than 2 million customers downloading the app since then.

Safaricom also announced the launch of a modernised set of Application Programming Interfaces (APIs) in 2017. The APIs are available through the Daraja platform, enabling any Kenyan developer or business to seamless integrate their applications and services to M-PESA.

Currently M-PESA contributes to over 25 percent of total Safaricom revenue coming in second after voice. It is therefore critical to safeguard the revenue in the long and short run, especially in the face of declining value perception, NPS and introduction of interoperability.