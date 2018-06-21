Deputy President William Ruto warns principals on sexual exploitation in schools

| Published Thu, June 21st 2018 at 09:49, Updated June 21st 2018 at 09:59 GMT +3

Ruto at KESSHA annual delegates’ conference in Mombasa yesterday. [ Photo: GIDEON MAUNDU/STANDARD

Pedophiles preying on students will be dealt with decisively by the government, Deputy President William Ruto told a head teachers' conference in Mombasa yesterday.

Ruto said that sexual molestation of minors and students must be prevented and prosecuted to deter pedophiles.

He said the school head teachers will be held responsible of cases of sexual exploitation because they were the custodians on students.

The Deputy President said these during his address at this year’s Kenya Secondary School Heads Association (KESSHA) yesterday in Mombasa’s Wild waters.

He added that government and the society to should team up to eradicate cases of insecurity in schools even as teachers and security officers blamed drug abuse for cases school unrest.

“We must prevent sexual exploitation of students and deal decisively with those found culpable,” said the DP over recent cases of sexual exploitation in schools.

Security officers and head teachers cited drug abuse, poor parenting and even cultism or devil worshiping as causes of insecurity in the schools.

Insecurities in Schools

According to the police other than rape or defilement other common incidents of security reported by schools include the school unrests, robbery, stealing, arson and assault.

The report by the Inspector General of Police tabled at the conference however said that other incidents like alcohol and drug abuse, sodomy and lesbianism were also prevalence in schools.

In 2016 the number of schools affected by unrests were 300 while 48 school buildings were destroyed through acts of arson. The report indicate that 435 students were arrested in 2016.

At least 235 schools reported unrest in 2017 during which 32 buildings were burnt down while 108 students were arrested out which 32 were prosecuted.

According to the report, this year the number of schools so far affected by unrests are 53 during while 12 buildings were burnt by the students. A total of 23 students have been arrested out which 7 have been prosecuted, said the police.

The DP also said principals and head teachers were the custodian of students while in school must safeguard the learners against sex pets and pedophile out to sexually exploit students.

Teachers however blamed poor parenting and abdication of parental obligations and leaving teachers to perform parenting duties as a source of indiscipline among most students.

NHIF Covers

Yesterday the DP also directed outpatient services for students covered by NHIF would be conducted in schools and not in hospitals.

“Outpatient services for students would be provided in schools. Schools and healthcare service providers would have to create space for the same,” said Ruto in Mombasa yesterday.

He also directed the Teachers Service Commission (TSC) to renegotiate the teachers’ health cover provider, AON, to offer air evacuation services and oversee treatment.

On Tuesday, the secondary school teachers raised questions about the multibillion health cover by AON saying it was inferred compared to the students NHIF.

The teachers demanded that the NHIF build or equip existing school sanatoriums, employ nurses and clinical nurses to guard against exploitation of the students NHIF cover by service providers.

“We should guard against some health providers who may want to admit students suffering minor diseases to exploit the cover,” said KESSHA chairman Kahi Indimuli.

The state yesterday directed healthcare providers contracted by the National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF) to offer services to secondary students to operate outpatient services in schools.

Ruto said the move would deter possible absenteeism of students and exploitation of the cover by service providers.