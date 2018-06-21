School board criticises TSC for transfer of head teachers

| Published Thu, June 21st 2018 at 00:00, Updated June 20th 2018 at 23:44 GMT +3

TSC CEO Nancy Macharia. [Wilberforce Okwiri/Standard]

The teachers' employer has been criticised for frequently transferring a school's head teachers.

The board of management of Nyamira Girls High School said the Teachers Service Commission (TSC) had posted three principals in the past six months.

ALSO READ: Fan kissed and groped female World Cup reporter on live TV

The chairman, Carey Orege, said as a key stakeholder, the board should be consulted before changes in the school's management were implementation.

"The board is concerned about the manner in which the transfer of principals from this school has been conducted since the beginning of the year," said Mr Orege.

He said the transfers would not only destabilise the management of the school but also affect the performance of students.

According to the Kenya National Union of Teachers Bondo branch executive secretary Gilbert Ndolo, the transfers could kill the morale of teachers.

Avoid fake news! Subscribe to the Standard SMS service and receive factual, verified breaking news as it happens. Text the word 'NEWS' to 22840

When the Ministry of Education introduced the teachers' delocalisation policy last December, Nyamira Girls High School received Eve Odhiambo, who had been transferred from Ogande Girls High School. She took over from Jenipher Otolo.

The school has had two more principals - Dora Okaalo, who was moved from Nyakach Girls High School, but was allegedly interdicted before Jessica Ambasa of Nasakol Girls Secondary School took over last week.

School worry

"The situation needs to be contained for the school to be able to post good results at the end of the year," said Mr Ndolo.

ALSO READ: Head teachers fight varsity intake subject clusters

The Bondo sub-county director of education, Elisha Omala, however, called for patience, saying the situation was being addressed.

“It's true things have not been fine at the school but we understand that TSC is doing its best to ensure the smooth running of the school," said Mr Omala.

Even though some sources say the uncertainty has been due to debts running into millions of shillings, the area director of education said it was 'normal' for a school to have debts.

"I am not aware of the amount the school owes suppliers, but almost all schools owe suppliers," said Omala.

The Siaya County TSC director, Samuel Marigat, told The Standard that he was not in a position to comment on the matter.

"The issue is beyond me and my CEO is in a better position to give the details," he said.

ALSO READ: Why sex pests go scot free even as TSC devolves discipline