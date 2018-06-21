Company that bags controversial multi-billion import deals in Kenya

| Published Thu, June 21st 2018 at 00:00, Updated June 20th 2018 at 22:40 GMT +3

Businessman Naushad Merali. [Kipsang Joseph, Standard]

In summary The Merali family has never been found to have done anything wrong

Hydery (P) Limited was linked to the sugar importation that is causing ripples in Government

As soon as Government opens borders for duty free imports, one company seems always ready.

From maize to sugar, cement to fertiliser, the firm associated with billionaire Naushad Merali appears to have mastered the art, speed, and skill to bag Government deals as soon as they are floated.

The Merali family, whose dealings with Government have now transited through three administrations, has, however, never been found to have done anything wrong and some of the probes have ended up clearing his name.

Whether by sheer luck, strategy or business acumen, one of his family’s little known companies continues to feature prominently in multi-billion shilling import deals.

Hydery (P) Limited, partly owned by the Merali family and three others, was this week linked to the latest sugar importation that is causing ripples in Government.

But this is not the first time has found itself in stormy waters on importation. The firm was also caught up in the controversial cement and fertiliser imports scandals in the previous governments.

According to documents presented in court, Hydery (P) Limited was allegedly the seller of the 600 bags of contraband sugar seized from the Kirinyaga woman representative’s brother, Patrick Kuria.

A search of the latest records at the company registry shows that Hydery (P), which is based in Mombasa, is majority owned by the Merali family. Its three directors are Roshanali Merali, Naushadi Merali, and Masumali Merali.

It also has seven other shareholders who are not directors, three who are from the Merali family. These are Mahmud Gulamhussein, Mohamed Rajabali Merali, Roshanali Akberali Merali, Aziz Gulamhusein, the estate of Gulamali Jaffer and Lailabai Roshanali Merali.

The Merali family was also associated with Holbud Limited, which was the firm at the centre of the importation of Mexican maize last year.

After being dragged to court over the alleged contraband sugar seized in his premises in Kirinyaga, Mr Kuria, who runs Paleah Stores Ltd, in his court papers filed before Kerugoya High Court, claims he bought the sugar from Hydery (P) on June 9, on account that the firm had been licensed to deal, import and distribute sugar by the Sugar Board of Kenya.

It emerged that Hydery (P) had been allowed to import the sugar by the regulator - Agricultural Food Authority (AFA) on August 25 last year.

“The 600 bags that were purchased by the applicant from Hydery (P) Limited were subsequent to the importation certified by the Agricultural Food Authority (AFA) directorate,“ said Kuria’s lawyer, Ndegwa Njiru.

He continued: “Upon purchasing the sugar, Hydery (P) Ltd issued the applicant with copies of the importation documents — an E-slip and a delivery order. The sugar that has now been confiscated by police has met all the requisite statutory requirements that have been set down by the Sugar Board of Kenya.”

Official documents indicate that Hydery (P) Ltd was incorporated more than six years ago as a commodity trading company with nine directors.

The Hydery (P) name reemerged last year in the Mexican Maize controversy.

Former Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Willy Bett told Parliament that Holbud Limited, allegedly also owned by Merali, imported 29,900 tonnes of maize from Mexico.

An additional 30,000 tonnes of maize was expected in the Kenyan Port, but it was not clear who the importers of this second consignment were. “I have looked at the manifest of the ship and I have been told that the importer is Holbud,” Mr Bett told reporters outside the Grain Bulk Handlers terminal, where the maize was to be received.

The total consignment, which is worth about Sh3 billion, is expected to bring down runaway retail maize prices.

Holbud was at one time awarded a controversial Sh6 billion tender to supply fertiliser on behalf of the Ministry of Agriculture.

The National Assembly Committee on Agriculture demanded to see Merali during investigations involving the 21,000 tonnes of fertiliser delivered by Holbud. The committee later cleared the deal and dismissed the quality concerns raised by Kenya Bureau of Standards.

It is, however, not clear whether Holbud Ltd was the maize seller, transporter, or simply the importer – with Hydery (P), Bakhresa Grain, Pembe, and Kitui Millers as its customers.