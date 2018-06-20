Tough measures to keep off sex pests Next Story
Shame of toilets in public schools Previous Story
You are here  » Home   » Kenya

KURA calls for regulations of road project rates

By Anyango Otieno | Published Wed, June 20th 2018 at 09:13, Updated June 20th 2018 at 09:16 GMT +3
Kura acting Director-General Silas Kinoti

Kenya Urban Roads Authority (Kura) has called for laws to regulate pricing of road projects.

Kura acting Director-General Silas Kinoti told The Standard such regulations would lead to reduction in cost overruns. 

ALSO READ: Contractor starts laying SGR track to Naivasha

Mr Kinoti said contractors set budgets too high, making the projects costly. Others, he said, underestimate the cost of the work, leading to stalling of some projects.

“The cost of road projects has reduced due to stiff competition from foreign and local contractors, but this may not hold for long, as market dynamics keep changing,” said Kinoti.

“Regulated rates will enable the public to get value for money," he added. Kinoti spoke while receiving a delegation from Zambia Road Development Agency, who are on a fact-finding mission on cost reduction measures in construction and maintenance of roads.

The delegation will head to Meru and Embu to study the efficacy and effectiveness of the road projects undertaken through the probate technology fronted by Malaysian companies.

Avoid fake news! Subscribe to the Standard SMS service and receive factual, verified breaking news as it happens. Text the word 'NEWS' to 22840

Last month the Transport ministry said it preferred a private-public partnership for construction of the planned Nairobi-Mombasa expressway, whose cost is estimated at Sh380 billion, against the wishes of the contractor. 

 

RELATED TOPICS:
KURA
road
project rates

Would you like to get published on Standard Media websites? You can now email us breaking news, story ideas, human interest articles or interesting videos on: [email protected]
WATCH THIS
Do you have something to add to this story? Comment here.

RECOMMENDED

Contractor starts laying SGR track to Naivasha

Contractor starts laying SGR track to Naivasha

Track laying on Sh150 billion railway to Naivasha kicks off

Track laying on Sh150 billion railway to Naivasha kicks off

Suspect kills himself after arrest

Suspect kills himself after arrest

20 students injured in school bus crash

20 students injured in school bus crash

Follow Us On

  • Contact Us
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Google Plus
  • Linkedin
  • RSS



ADVERTISEMENT

latest News

VIEW ALL

Trending Now

ADVERTISEMENT

Kenya

VIEW ALL

Entertainment News

VIEW ALL

Kenyan Jobs

VIEW ALL

News

Entertainment

More Sites

Other Links

© Copyright 2018 - Standard Group Limited