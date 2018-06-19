40 gambling machines destroyed in Bungoma

| Published Tue, June 19th 2018 at 09:59, Updated June 19th 2018 at 10:03 GMT +3

Gambling machines being set on fire at Matisi. [Nathan Ochunge, Standard]

At least 40 gambling machines were set ablaze at Matisi shopping centre in Webuye West constituency.

The exercise was championed by Bungoma County Commissioner James Kianda, who said the betting machines had seen many students drop out of school in search of quick money.

Mr Kianda said many children were stealing valuables from area residents and sell so that they can get money for gambling.

“We have received reports that the children also steal money from their parents and gamble with it. Some sell utensils to scrap metal dealers to get gambling money. All scrap metal dealers are also warned against buying scrap metal from school-going children,” he said.

According to the Commissioner, the machines also contribute to immorality and spread of HIV/AIDs among the teenagers.

He said the County Security team will tolerate such and passed a stern warning that whoever will be found with a shop operating the machines will be arrested and face prosecution.

“We will not tire in the fight against this vice where many students are dropping out of school to operate gambling machines owned by cartels in this country. The basic education of 2013 requires that all children below 18 years must be in school,” Kianda said.

The Commissioner said they will also have similar crackdowns in Bungoma town, Webuye, Kimilili, Chwele and other big towns.

He directed chiefs and assistant chiefs to be on the lookout for people operating the betting machines to have them arrested and be arraigned in court.

He told them that by June 30, this year, no gambling machines should be found in their administrative units.

Kianda told off owners of the gambling machines that they are licensed to do such business for having a single business permit from the County Government of Bungoma.

“The Betting Control and Licensing Board (BCLB) is the only mandated to license betting firms that engage in legal business. We will arrest even those businessmen with single business permits and have betting machines in their shops,” said Kianda.

He also said the war on drugs and substance abuse will continue until such a time they get rid of the vice from the community.

However, Moses Wamalwa, whose five betting machines were also set a blaze said he was going to court for redress.

“The County Commissioner should stop interfering with our business but allow us to continue our operations this is where we earn a living. If our business is illegal, let the government also close down sports betting firms,” said Mr Wamalwa.

He said the betting machines are sold between sh80, 000 – sh150, 000, adding they have lost at least sh400, 000 after their forty machines were burnt.

Wamalwa said they want the court to compel the security team to compensate them the money they lost when they set ablaze their property illegally.

