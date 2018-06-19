Fresh political heatwave as Jubilee governor hosts Gideon Moi

| Published Tue, June 19th 2018 at 00:00, Updated June 18th 2018 at 23:20 GMT +3

Baringo Senator Gideon Moi (left) with Governor Paul Chepkwony at Chebwagan Youth Polytechnic in Bureti constituency on Sunday. [Nikko Tanui, Standard]

In summary Meeting, which was kept under wraps, has sent tongues wagging on possible political pact.

Kericho County Kanu chairman tells off Chepkwony’s critics

Kanu leader Gideon Moi has caused political heatwave in the county after he was hosted by Jubilee’s Governor Paul Chepkwony.

The Baringo senator flew to the governor’s residence in Chagaik estate on Sunday before accompanying him to Chebwagan Youth Polytechnic in Bureti constituency to supervise the ongoing training of 600 youth.

The youth, who are undergoing a three-month programme modeled after the National Youth Service (NYS) training, are set to be hired in the county enforcement unit upon graduation in August.

Mr Chepkwony and Gideon's meeting, which was kept under wraps, has sent tongues wagging on a possible political pact.

Two months ago, Chepkwony was hosted by Gideon at Kabarak, where the Governor got an opportunity to meet former President Daniel arap Moi.

Speaking in Chebwagan, Chepkwony expressed his joy at the visit by Gideon and taking him to witness the youth empowerment programme, as he pledged his administration’s commitment to hiring successful recruits.

“You have undergone rigorous training for the last two weeks and I see you are fit for the task ahead,” said Chepkwony.

The Governor said he mooted the idea as a means to reduce youth unemployment crisis in the county.

Gideon commended the governor for starting the programme.

County represented

“It is interesting to note that the governor ensured that the youth were drawn from all the sub-locations in the county for the training, which will lead to employment in the county government,” he said.

But Belgut MP Nelson Koech, his Kipkelion West counterpart Hillary Koskei and Kapsoit ward MCA Paul Chirchir were quick to read politics in the meeting by Chepkwony and Gideon.

“Governor Paul Chepkwony and the senator have been friends for a long time and what they are trying to do is to play scare tactics,” said the Kipkelion West MP.

Kericho County Kanu chairman Ben Siele told off Chepkwony’s critics.

“Governor Chepkwony is free to associate with anyone including NASA leader Raila Odinga,” said Mr Siele.