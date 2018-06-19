We're scapegoats, Bungoma wheelbarrow convicts say Previous Story
Alarm over dumping of children born of incest in Kakamega

By John Shilitsa | Published Tue, June 19th 2018 at 00:00, Updated June 18th 2018 at 23:00 GMT +3

Children officers in the county have raised alarm over cases of children born of incest being dumped in hospitals and other public places.

County Children Officer Richard Masika said such cases remain a cause for concern, with some of the children even being killed in the name of 'cleansing' individuals who sired them.

Mr Masika disclosed that Kakamega General and Referral Hospital alone has been reporting at least five such cases every month.

"It is regrettable that babies born of incest are considered children of a lesser God and the affected families are compelled to have such children killed or dumped at hospitals or even in the bush because they are unwanted," he said.

Speaking during celebrations to mark the Day of the African Child in Shinyalu sub-county at the weekend, Mr Masika warned that stern action would be taken against the perpetrators.

Know if news is factual and true. Text 'NEWS' to 22840 and always receive verified news updates.

Likuyani, Lugari, Malava, Shinyalu, Lurambi, Butere and Khwisero sub-counties are worst hit by such incidences, according to the official.

Some of the victims are school going girls who are made pregnant by their uncles, brothers or even fathers.

In 2014, incest cases involving at least five schoolgirls were reported at Kiliboti in Lugari constituency. Elders blamed the rising incest cases on decay of morals.

