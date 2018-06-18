MCA advises county to re-evaluate viability of deserted village polytechnics

| Published Mon, June 18th 2018 at 00:00, Updated June 17th 2018 at 18:09 GMT +3

Runyenjes Central MCA Steve Simba

A Member of the County Assembly wants the county to stop funding vocational training centres that have very low enrollment.

Runyenjes Central MCA Steve Simba said allocating millions of shillings to village polytechnics with less than five students each was a waste of taxpayers’ money.

He said such funds should be channeled to other projects where they would have greater impact than the deserted vocational training centres.

The department plans to allocate Sh37.9 million to 31 vocational training centres as conditional grants and a further Sh5 million for equipping the centres.