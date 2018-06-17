Sh6.3 billion for land owners in Elgeyo Marakwet to pave way for dams

| Published Sun, June 17th 2018 at 11:47, Updated June 17th 2018 at 11:59 GMT +3

Kerio Valley residents to benefit from multi- billion irrigation cum hydro-power projects. [Standard]

More than 800 families to be affected by the multi-purpose project worth Sh63 billion will be relocated and compensated.

The Government will spend Sh6.3 billion to resettle over 800 families to be displaced by construction of two multi-purpose dams in Elgeyo Marakwet County.

The dams will be constructed at Rivers Arror and Kimwarer in Marakwet West and Keiyo South sub-counties at a cost of Sh63 billion, a loan from the Italian Government. The project will be implemented by the Kerio Valley Development Authority (KVDA).

David Kimosop, the KVDA managing director, said the affected families will be compensated. Addressing the press on Friday, Mr Kimosop said they were in the process of acquiring land both from private owners and public agencies to resettle the families before construction works begin later this year.

“The projects will directly affect 800 families who will be resettled in parts of Uasin Gishu, Elgeyo Marakwet and Trans Nzoia counties,” he said, adding that the number of families to be affected is expected to increase 1,200 in the course of development.

The dams will be used for irrigation and hydro-power generation.

Kimosop said they were mapping and documenting the families, which involve deciding where to move them without interfering with their family trees. He said they had formed committees in which all locations and clans are represented to help work out relocation details.

He said compensation would be done on the basis of exchange of land for land.

“Development on land, productivity, disturbance among other issues for the families to be displaced will also be discussed for consideration in compensation,” said Kimosop, adding that the ground-breaking of the project is slated for July.

He said 17 designers from Europe are currently on the ground doing designs, mapping and assessment of the project. He said families that are directly affected will be relocated in the next six months.

The two projects will generate over 60 megawatts of electricity to be connected to the national grid. Irrigation is expected to boost food security.