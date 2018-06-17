Fury over plan to pay gym for Ward Reps

| Published Sun, June 17th 2018 at 11:42, Updated June 17th 2018 at 11:49 GMT +3

[Photo: Courtesy]

Residents and some ward representatives have criticised plans by the County Assembly to pay gymnasium fees for all its 33 members and 80 staff to keep fit.

Speaker Josiah Thiriku said one of the assembly’s planned activities during the 2018/2019 Financial Year would be to pay Sh200 a day for any member interested in leading a healthy lifestyle. He said they had reached the decision after realising MCAs had gained weight.

ALSO READ: MCAs demand Sh81m to pass county budget

“The Assembly Service Board has factored in the fact that members need to be fit. I think all of us have added some weight.... We shall be paying subscriptions for members who wish to join gym and aerobics or even sauna to lose some weight,” said Mr Thiriku, flanked by Clerk of the Assembly, Jim Kauma.

Residents have dismissed the plan as an outrageous wastage of taxpayers’ money, noting there are pressing development issues such as road repairs that should be given top priority.

Olive Gitonga, a resident, wondered why the taxpayer should bear such a burden for well-paid MCAs whereas residents, who earn less, meet their own gym costs.

Thiriku added the Assembly would launch a Sh40 million car loan and mortgage scheme for staff members. He said lack of funds forced assembly employees to wait for five years for the scheme to be rolled out.

Stay informed while on the go by subscribing to the Standard Group SMS service. Text the word 'NEWS' to 22840.

Thiriku also disclosed plans to install Closed Circuit Television (CCTV) cameras at the chambers and adjacent installations and MCA offices at the Ghanshyam Plaza in Embu Town.