Contraband sugar impounded in Machakos

| Published Sat, June 16th 2018 at 17:12, Updated June 16th 2018 at 17:19 GMT +3

Police seize bags of contraband sugar

Security agencies in Machakos have impounded 588 bags of suspected contraband sugar and sealed off a major distribution warehouse in Matuu town.

Local detectives raided the store Friday evening following a tip off from members of the public and found several trucks offloading dozens of bags containing sugar into the warehouse.

The trucks were also loaded with oil suspected to have originated from the neighboring Tanzania.

Saturday, Machakos county commissioner, Matilda Sakwa led the entire county security committee to Matuu where officers from Kenya Bureau of Standards (KEBS), the national anti-counterfeit agency and Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) joined to carry out a multi-agency probe into the authenticity of the consignment.

“After we got the information from a reliable source, we dispatched security officers to the scene and found loads of sugar and oil being offloaded into the warehouse,” Ms Sakwa told journalists in Matuu Saturday.

She said a further probe in the warehouse also revealed approximately 2000 bags of the same brand of sugar which she said will be subjected to laboratory analysis to ascertain if it is safe for human consumption.

“The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) will also conduct investigation to establish whether the goods were properly cleared into the country and if relevant duty was paid,” she added.

Ms Sakwa said police had been instructed to seal off the warehouse as investigations take course. “More officers have also proceeded to Mwingi town in Kitui County where the same trader operates a major distribution go-down to conduct further probe,” she said.