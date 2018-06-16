Oparanya: I need Raila’s blessings to be president Next Story
Report to CID offices, MP tells CDF staff suspended over corruption

By Isaiah Gwengi | Published Sat, June 16th 2018 at 11:36, Updated June 16th 2018 at 11:45 GMT +3
Deputy President William Ruto with Bondo MP Gideon Ochanda during a past function. The MP has suspended his entire CDF staff over graft allegations. [File, Standard]

Bondo MP Gideon Ochanda has suspended the entire National Government Constituency Development Fund (NG-CDF) office over alleged massive corruption.

Ochanda vowed not to let the suspended officers resume duty until the anti-graft agencies conclude investigations.

The legislator claimed that the staff were colluding with cartels to defraud the public and influence tender awards of development projects in his constituency.

“I have already reported the matter to the police and I have also directed them all staff in the Bondo CDF should report to the CID office on Monday,"he said.

Addressing the media in Bondo town, Ochanda said that procurement laws have been frequently abused by the NG-CDF staff with some contractors giving them bribes to evade procurement procedures.

“Certain staff have registered own companies and have been awarding themselves tenders. They have even perfected the art of obtaining bribes from contractors in order to get tender awards," he said.

He added that the accused staff have been leaking the Bill of Quantities in the tender to their preferred contractors against the law.

The MP stated that he had to halt the work of a contractor who is undertaking a school development project at Ugadhi Primary School yet tendering has not been done by the committee.

Ochanda also accused the CDF office of mishandling the bursary fund scheme saying that he has received numerous complaints from his constituents about how bursaries are issued.

“The staff in the CDF office have also altered the names of bursary beneficiaries that were vetted and instead replaced the names with a new list of beneficiaries who had not even applied for the bursaries." he said.

The legislator appealed to his constituents to bear with him and exercise patience for the next few weeks as he intensifies his war against graft in his backyard.

