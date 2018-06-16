Teenager arrested with bhang worth Sh105,000

| Published Sat, June 16th 2018 at 08:28, Updated June 16th 2018 at 08:34 GMT +3

The teenager from Bomet was transporting the consignment from Tanzania on a motorcycle. [Caleb Kingwara, Standard]

A 17-year-old teenager is being detained by police in Migori after he was arrested smuggling bhang worth Sh105,000 into the country from Tanzania.

He was allegedly transporting the consignment on a motorbike before the officers pounced on him along the Migori-Isibania road while his other accomplice escaped.

Police officer led by AP commander Uriri Julius Mukanda told Saturday Standard that the duo had concealed 353 rolls of bhang in maize sack.

The officer said that the teenager is from Bomet has already contacted their Bomet counterparts to help trace the other missing suspect.

“We have increased crackdown on bhang from Tanzania in Migori town and from the start of this month alone we have impounded more than Sh7million of bhang,” Mukanda said.

Last week, impounded 10 bags of bhang hidden in a maize plantation in Buembe village, Suna West sub-county which borders Tanzania and arrested one suspect.

Police in Migori said that they will not relent on fighting against the drugs.