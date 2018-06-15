Paul Manafort jailed by judge for alleged witness tampering

| Published Fri, June 15th 2018 at 19:32, Updated June 15th 2018 at 19:34 GMT +3

Paul Manafort

Donald Trump's former campaign manager Paul Manafort has had his bail revoked by a Washington DC judge.

Robert Mueller, who is investigating alleged Russian election interference, accused Mr Manafort of trying to tamper with potential witnesses before the trial.

Mr Manafort was accused of contacting people related to his case in breach of his bail terms.

The judge ordered him to be held in jail before his trial.

The judge said Mr Manafort had "abused the trust placed in you" and treated the court proceedings as "just another marketing exercise".

Mr Manafort's trial on charges of money laundering and illegal lobbying is due to begin in September.

He is accused by prosecutors of laundering more than $18m (£13m).

Who was Manafort accused of contacting?

According to Mr Mueller's motion, Mr Manafort tried to reach witnesses who could be called to testify about unlawful lobbying that he allegedly carried out on behalf of Ukraine's previous pro-Russian government.

He is said to have made tens of millions of dollars from a campaign to bolster that government's reputation within Europe and the US, but not to have registered this work.

Prosecutors provided the judge with a summary of contacts they said were made with potential witnesses between February and April this year using encrypted text messaging apps.

The communications were an "effort to influence their testimony and to otherwise conceal evidence", FBI Special Agent Brock Domin wrote in a separate declaration filed to the court.