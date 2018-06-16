Let’s do more to eliminate hurdles facing Kenya’s children Next Story
Museveni thrives from inside the pigsty Previous Story
You are here  » Home   » Opinion

Opinion: Treasury should rethink tax measures

By Mark Oloo | Published Sat, June 16th 2018 at 00:00, Updated June 15th 2018 at 19:13 GMT +3
Treasury Cabinet Secretary Henry Rotich

Paying taxes is a legal and moral requirement on every citizen. Taxes are used to build our roads, put drugs in hospitals and give us all the comforts of modern infrastructure.

 Indeed, even biblical narratives have Jesus Christ asking his followers to give “Ceaser what belongs to Ceaser”.

ALSO READ: MCAs demand Sh81m to pass county budget

But what Kenyans witnessed on Thursday when Treasury Cabinet Secretary Henry Rotich divulged the secrets contained in this year’s budget, was a shocking display of ruthless taxation directed at the poor who struggle to put food on the table. This, in our view, is unacceptable in law and morality.

Rotich proposed stringent tax measures on basic commodities such as Kerosene, fees charged for mobile money transfers and a host of other essential products that ideally hold the lifeline for the common mwananchi.

The argument that government needs the money to finance projects under the “Big Four” agenda to secure President Uhuru Kenyattta’s legacy holds little water in the face of the pain the taxpayer is set to go through.

What could have been prudent for the Treasury to do was introduce these taxes in a gradual manner and give people room to cope with them over a longer period.

Know if news is factual and true. Text 'NEWS' to 22840 and always receive verified news updates.

Introducing them all at once with no breathing space for the taxpayer to adjust while fighting the spectre of rising cost of living, was a clear mistake. Treasury should introduce a well thought-out approach of introducing taxes without bringing needless pain to taxpayers.

 

The views and opinions expressed here are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of Standardmedia.co.ke

RELATED TOPICS:
Treasury
tax
hospitals

Would you like to get published on Standard Media websites? You can now email us breaking news, story ideas, human interest articles or interesting videos on: [email protected]
WATCH THIS
Do you have something to add to this story? Comment here.

RECOMMENDED

Why you will soon be paying to use major roads

Why you will soon be paying to use major roads

MPs react to budget, trash State's plan

MPs react to budget, trash State's plan

MCAs demand Sh81m to pass county budget

MCAs demand Sh81m to pass county budget

Foreigners that will build railways, hospitals and schools for you

Foreigners that will build railways, hospitals and schools for you

Follow Us On

  • Contact Us
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Google Plus
  • Linkedin
  • RSS



ADVERTISEMENT

latest News

VIEW ALL

Trending Now

ADVERTISEMENT

Opinion

VIEW ALL

Entertainment News

VIEW ALL

Kenyan Jobs

VIEW ALL

News

Entertainment

More Sites

Other Links

© Copyright 2018 - Standard Group Limited