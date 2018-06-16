Ex-chief in wife murder case fails to take plea

A former chief accused of killing his wife was arraigned on Thursday but did not take plea.
State Counsel Lydiah Ombega told court investigation against Joshua Musikoye was done, with a mental assessment report showing he was fit to face trial.
The matter was mentioned on Thursday before Chief Magistrate Bildad Ochieng’ for allocation of a pro-borno lawyer.
Musikoye, 47, is said to have stabbed to death his wife of 13 years, who was then a teacher at Chiveli Primary School, after they disagreed on how to pay her dowry.