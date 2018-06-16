Meru locals warned against selling land Next Story
Kitui MP Mbai urges Kalonzo to let Ngilu lead Kambas

By Paul Mutua | Published Sat, June 16th 2018 at 00:00, Updated June 15th 2018 at 18:40 GMT +3
Kitui East MP Nimrod Mbai

Kitui East MP Nimrod Mbai has urged Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka to hand over the Kamba leadership to Kitui Governor Charity Ngilu, who should lead the community into Jubilee.

Mr Mbai said the Kamba community will not afford to stay in the political cold in 2022, when Deputy President William Ruto "becomes President".

ALSO READ: Gritty Kathungi out to maintain status quo

He spoke at ZombeGrounds where he asked Kalonzo, a NASA co-principal, to accept that the Opposition lost clout when its leader Raila Odinga and President Uhuru Kenyatta shook hands.

RELATED TOPICS:
MP Mbai
Kitui
kalonzo musyoka

