Kitui MP Mbai urges Kalonzo to let Ngilu lead Kambas

| Published Sat, June 16th 2018 at 00:00, Updated June 15th 2018 at 18:40 GMT +3

Kitui East MP Nimrod Mbai

Kitui East MP Nimrod Mbai has urged Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka to hand over the Kamba leadership to Kitui Governor Charity Ngilu, who should lead the community into Jubilee.

Mr Mbai said the Kamba community will not afford to stay in the political cold in 2022, when Deputy President William Ruto "becomes President".

He spoke at ZombeGrounds where he asked Kalonzo, a NASA co-principal, to accept that the Opposition lost clout when its leader Raila Odinga and President Uhuru Kenyatta shook hands.