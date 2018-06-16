Two men charged with trafficking tusks worth 3.7 million in Mombasa

Two men were on Thursday charged in Mombasa Law Courts with trafficking elephant tusks worth Sh3.7 million.
Abdikheir Gababa Ibrahim and Abdullahi Yusuf Adan denied, before Chief Magistrate Julius Nang’ea, being in possession of the 37kg elephant tusks on June 9. They pleaded for a lenient bond.
Ibrahim faces another charge in the Narok Magistrate's court, where he is accused, with Victor Abduba Kidweye, of being in possession of wildlife trophies worth Sh4.5 million.
It is alleged that on October 27, 2016, at Olganyonct area within Narok, he was in possession of elephant tusks weighing 4.5kg.
The two who hail from Narok County were detained for four days by the chief magistrate, allowing police to conclude their investigation before charging them.
On Thursday the State, through Counsel Eric Masila, opposed the release of the accused on bond.