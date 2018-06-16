Two men charged with trafficking tusks worth 3.7 million in Mombasa

| Published Sat, June 16th 2018 at 00:00, Updated June 15th 2018 at 18:34 GMT +3

Abdikheir Gababa Ibrahim (left) and Abdullahi Yusuf Adan at the Mombasa Court in Mombasa County on Monday 11th June 2018, where they are facing two charges of smuggling elephant tusks weighing 37kgs with a street value of Ksh 3.7M. The case will be mentioned on Thursday 14th June 2018, where the court will rule if it will release them pending being charged. Photo/Kelvin Karani

Two men were on Thursday charged in Mombasa Law Courts with trafficking elephant tusks worth Sh3.7 million.

Abdikheir Gababa Ibrahim and Abdullahi Yusuf Adan denied, before Chief Magistrate Julius Nang’ea, being in possession of the 37kg elephant tusks on June 9. They pleaded for a lenient bond.

ALSO READ: Woman Representative charged with assault

Ibrahim faces another charge in the Narok Magistrate's court, where he is accused, with Victor Abduba Kidweye, of being in possession of wildlife trophies worth Sh4.5 million.

It is alleged that on October 27, 2016, at Olganyonct area within Narok, he was in possession of elephant tusks weighing 4.5kg.

The two who hail from Narok County were detained for four days by the chief magistrate, allowing police to conclude their investigation before charging them.

On Thursday the State, through Counsel Eric Masila, opposed the release of the accused on bond.