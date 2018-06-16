Police intensify hunt for man after his mother is hacked to death in Subukia

| Published Sat, June 16th 2018 at 00:00, Updated June 15th 2018 at 18:12 GMT +3

The 24-year-old allegedly attacked his mother Lucy Wambui while she was busy working on her farm on Thursday evening.

A sombre mood has engulfed Munanda village in Subukia after a man reportedly hacked his 50-year-old mother to death.

Wambui’s husband Isaac Mwangi said he left the two at home at around 8am and proceeded to their other farms several kilometers away.

Mwangi said he could however not trace his wife, a mother of six, when he came back home at around 5pm. He tried to reach her on her mobile phone without success.

He then went to look for her on the farm, and was shocked to find her lying dead in a pool of blood.



“I left her sleeping but I could not trace her when I came back. I tried to find her in the neighbourhood and through the phone to no success only to find her body on the farm,” said Mwangi.

The devastated husband said the crime might have been committed before noon,because his younger son came home for lunch but he did not see his mother.

“My wife may have been killed in the morning because my younger son did not see her when he came home for lunch from school. He also tried looking for her on the farm to no success,” said Mwangi.

He told Saturday Standard that Irungu was spotted by neighbours carrying weeds from the farm at around 11am.

According to him, it is suspicious why Irungu, whom he said served Wambui breakfast before she proceeded to weed the maize crop, went missing.

He however does not remember any dispute between two that could have led to the killing.

“I do not know why my son whom I left with his mother is missing yet he stays with us at home. He should come and explain what transpired,” he said.

Subukia OCPD Jacinta Wangechi said the police visited the scene and took the body to Nakuru County morgue for a postmortem.

According to preliminary investigations, Irungu might have killed his mother with a panga before running into hiding.

“The police are looking for Irungu who is at large because we suspect he is behind the murder.

“It is fishy for him to go missing without notifying members of his family on his whereabouts,” said the OCPD.

Cases of domestic killings in Nakuru are on the rise, according to police record. Most cases are attributed to family wrangles and love affairs, with majority of victims being the youth.