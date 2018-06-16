Homa Bay Assembly officer nursing injuries after being shot in the stomach

| Published Sat, June 16th 2018 at 00:00, Updated June 15th 2018 at 17:25 GMT +3

They ordered Amek to give them money, before shooting him after he failed to comply as he had no money.

An officer of the Homa Bay County Assembly is nursing serious injuries after he was shot in the stomach and hand by unknown gunmen. Principal Accountant Maurice Amek was shot near his Sofia estate home

In Homa Bay town on Thursday night. A bullet was lodged in his stomach. Homa Bay County Police Commander Marius Tum said the gunmen, in a Probox vehicle, trailed Amek and stopped him at his gate.

“The number of the suspects has not been established, but they robbed the victim of a laptop, mobile phone and documents which were inside his bag,” said Tum.

On hearing gunshots, neighbours came his rescue and rushed him to Homa Bay County Referral Hospital.

Owing to his condition, he was moved to Aga Khan Hospital in Kisumu where he is receiving specialised medical attention. Police are investigating the incident.

