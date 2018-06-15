Man who defiled 5-year-old daughter to spend 80 years in prison

| Published Fri, June 15th 2018 at 08:38, Updated June 15th 2018 at 08:44 GMT +3

The man preyed on the 5-year-old girl when the mother went to fetch water. [File, Standard]

A man has been sentenced to 80-years in prison for defiling his five-year-old daughter in Malili, Makueni County.

Appearing before Kilungu law courts Senior resident magistrate Charles Mayamba, the man was found guilty of raping his step- daughter in December 2017.

The Court heard that the man preyed on the girl after his wife had gone out to fetch water leaving the man and daughter in the house.

On returning, the girl was crying and told her mother what her father had done to her with blood flowing down her feet.

The mother, daughters’ testimony would find him guilty of the offence.

The man does odd jobs in the town along Mombasa/Nairobi highway. He has a son with his wife.

The court had heard that the man had threatened to take the life of the two after the act something that scared his wife, hence delay in reporting to the police for investigations to commence.

She would later seek the assistance of a close friend and a neighbor, Ms Catherine Matata who reported the incident to Salama police station.

Police intervened swiftly and took the girl to hospital where medical examinations were carried out.

The reports placed the man at the centre of the crime, revealing the girl had been raped and infected with a sexually transmitted disease.

“It(report) clearly shows that she was penetrated, with her hymen having been broken at age of five”, Said the Senior Resident Magistrate Mayamba.

Mayamba continued that it was factual the accused had infected the girl with a sexually transmitted disease.

The man said the charges against him were false, accusing his wife of using unfair means to seek for divorce.

“If she is seeking for divorce then she should let me know”, he said in his defense.

The accused’s defense couldn’t convince the court, with the magistrate continuing to slam the man with the sentence.

“The evidence given by the child on the identity of the assailant was impeachable, and the accused has not challenged the child’s testimony”, read part of Mayamba’s ruling.

The accused pleaded with the court saying that he was a father of other children (with his first wife) and that they will suffer in his absence.

