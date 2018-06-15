MCAs demand inquest into luxury resort land deal Previous Story
You are here  » Home   » Eastern

Man who defiled 5-year-old daughter to spend 80 years in prison

By Stephen Nzioka | Published Fri, June 15th 2018 at 08:38, Updated June 15th 2018 at 08:44 GMT +3
The man preyed on the 5-year-old girl when the mother went to fetch water. [File, Standard]

A man has been sentenced to 80-years in prison for defiling his five-year-old daughter in Malili, Makueni County.

Appearing before Kilungu law courts Senior resident magistrate Charles Mayamba, the man was found guilty of raping his step- daughter   in December 2017.

ALSO READ: Police officer in court over robbery with violence, defilement cases

The Court heard that the man preyed on the girl after his wife had gone out to fetch water leaving the man and daughter in the house.

On returning, the girl was crying and told her mother what her father had done to her with blood flowing down her feet.

The mother, daughters’ testimony would find him guilty of the offence.

The man does odd jobs in the town along Mombasa/Nairobi highway. He has a son with his wife.

Stay informed while on the go by subscribing to the Standard Group SMS service. Text the word 'NEWS' to 22840.

The court had heard that the man had threatened to take the life of the two after the act something that scared his wife, hence delay in reporting to the police for investigations to commence.

She would later seek the assistance of a close friend and a neighbor, Ms Catherine Matata who reported the incident to Salama police station.

Police intervened swiftly and took the girl to hospital where medical examinations were carried out.

The reports placed the man at the centre of the crime, revealing the girl had been raped and infected with a sexually transmitted disease.

ALSO READ: Mother wants 'rapist' husband who defiled daughter set free

“It(report) clearly shows that she was penetrated, with her hymen having been broken at age of five”, Said the Senior Resident Magistrate Mayamba.

Mayamba continued that it was factual the accused had infected the girl with a sexually transmitted disease.

The man said the charges against him were false, accusing his wife of using unfair means to seek for divorce.

 “If she is seeking for divorce then she should let me know”, he said in his defense.

The accused’s defense couldn’t convince the court, with the magistrate continuing to slam the man with the sentence.

“The evidence given by the child on the identity of the assailant was impeachable, and the accused has not challenged the child’s testimony”, read part of Mayamba’s ruling.

The accused pleaded with the court saying that he was a father of other children (with his first wife) and that they will suffer in his absence.

ALSO READ: Man sentenced to 105 years in prison

RELATED TOPICS:
defilement
makueni county
rape

Would you like to get published on Standard Media websites? You can now email us breaking news, story ideas, human interest articles or interesting videos on: [email protected]
WATCH THIS
Do you have something to add to this story? Comment here.

RECOMMENDED

Police hunt for deacon accused of defiling 13-year-old girl

Police hunt for deacon accused of defiling 13-year-old girl

Man, 63 lures girl with sweets before raping her

Man, 63 lures girl with sweets before raping her

Sex pest who taught for 13 years at a school in Nairobi

Sex pest who taught for 13 years at a school in Nairobi

Security tighter as Moi Girls’ School reopens

Security tighter as Moi Girls’ School reopens

Follow Us On

  • Contact Us
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Google Plus
  • Linkedin
  • RSS



ADVERTISEMENT

latest News

VIEW ALL

Trending Now

ADVERTISEMENT

Eastern

VIEW ALL

Entertainment News

VIEW ALL

Kenyan Jobs

VIEW ALL

News

Entertainment

More Sites

Other Links

© Copyright 2018 - Standard Group Limited