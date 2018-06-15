MPs react to budget, trash State's plan Previous Story
You are here  » Home   » Politics

DP Ruto, Kalonzo tell off political rumour mongers during Iftar celebrations

By Josphat Thiong'o | Published Fri, June 15th 2018 at 00:17, Updated June 15th 2018 at 00:30 GMT +3
DP William Ruto (centre) flanked by Governor Mike Sonko and Kalonzo Musyoka during Iftar celebrations at City hall. [Standard]

Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka met with Deputy President William Ruto and Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko and other officials during Iftar celebrations at City Hall, Nairobi, yesterday.

Mr Ruto and Mr Kalonzo resolved to work together irrespective of their party affiliations. “Those who want to talk can talk but it is time we embraced competition that is not based on division. Time for politics is over and we should concentrate on driving the country forward,” stated Ruto.

ALSO READ: Sonko suffers setback as MCAs reject Miguna

He pledged the national government’s support for Sonko and his administration to transform the capital.

Kalonzo said the handshake between President Uhuru and NASA leader Raila Odinga did not spell doom to the opposition.

RELATED TOPICS:
nairobi governor mike sonko
dp william ruto
wiper party leader kalonzo musyoka
iftar celebrations

Would you like to get published on Standard Media websites? You can now email us breaking news, story ideas, human interest articles or interesting videos on: [email protected]
WATCH THIS
Do you have something to add to this story? Comment here.

RECOMMENDED

KANU seeks union with ODM

KANU seeks union with ODM

Opposition now turns heat on Ruto's confidants

Opposition now turns heat on Ruto's confidants

DP Ruto, Kingi spar over 2022

DP Ruto, Kingi spar over 2022

Speculation as governor misses Ruto’s functions

Speculation as governor misses Ruto’s functions

Follow Us On

  • Contact Us
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Google Plus
  • Linkedin
  • RSS



ADVERTISEMENT

latest News

VIEW ALL

Trending Now

ADVERTISEMENT

Politics

VIEW ALL

Entertainment News

VIEW ALL

Kenyan Jobs

VIEW ALL

News

Entertainment

More Sites

Other Links

© Copyright 2018 - Standard Group Limited