DP Ruto, Kalonzo tell off political rumour mongers during Iftar celebrations

| Published Fri, June 15th 2018 at 00:17, Updated June 15th 2018 at 00:30 GMT +3

DP William Ruto (centre) flanked by Governor Mike Sonko and Kalonzo Musyoka during Iftar celebrations at City hall. [Standard]

Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka met with Deputy President William Ruto and Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko and other officials during Iftar celebrations at City Hall, Nairobi, yesterday.

Mr Ruto and Mr Kalonzo resolved to work together irrespective of their party affiliations. “Those who want to talk can talk but it is time we embraced competition that is not based on division. Time for politics is over and we should concentrate on driving the country forward,” stated Ruto.

He pledged the national government’s support for Sonko and his administration to transform the capital.

Kalonzo said the handshake between President Uhuru and NASA leader Raila Odinga did not spell doom to the opposition.