County government vehicle disappears from yard

| Published Fri, June 15th 2018 at 00:00, Updated June 15th 2018 at 00:00 GMT +3

County staff, private security guards and police officers are among people being grilled by detectives over a missing vehicle.

The double cabin vehicle attached to the Department of Finance was on Tuesday evening driven away from the county government parking yard.

Samuel Agutu, who is attached to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations, said that several people had been interrogated, including two Administration Police officers who are on sentry duty every night.

“Indeed, the vehicle is missing and we are trying to establish how it managed to pass through the gate that is guarded by security officers at night,” said Agutu.

Public outcry

There has been a public outcry in the recent past over increased cases of insecurity in Teso South Constituency.

“We have never witnessed the current rate at which vehicles are being stolen. In a span of one month, five vehicles - including those of former ward reps - have been stolen and are yet to be recovered,” said Chakol South MCA Masikini Okodoi.

Last week, three people were arrested while changing the number plates of vehicles stolen from Uganda.

Tins of different coloured paint used to disguise the stolen vehicles were also seized.