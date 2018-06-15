Officer narrates hours of anguish in Ugandan cell Next Story
Go for big fish, Oparanya tells EACC Previous Story
You are here  » Home   » Western

County government vehicle disappears from yard

By Ignatius Odanga | Published Fri, June 15th 2018 at 00:00, Updated June 15th 2018 at 00:00 GMT +3

County staff, private security guards and police officers are among people being grilled by detectives over a missing vehicle.

The double cabin vehicle attached to the Department of Finance was on Tuesday evening driven away from the county government parking yard.

Samuel Agutu, who is attached to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations, said that several people had been interrogated, including two Administration Police officers who are on sentry duty every night.

“Indeed, the vehicle is missing and we are trying to establish how it managed to pass through the gate that is guarded by security officers at night,” said Agutu.

Public outcry

There has been a public outcry in the recent past over increased cases of insecurity in Teso South Constituency.

Stay informed while on the go by subscribing to the Standard Group SMS service. Text the word 'NEWS' to 22840.

“We have never witnessed the current rate at which vehicles are being stolen. In a span of one month, five vehicles - including those of former ward reps - have been stolen and are yet to be recovered,” said Chakol South MCA Masikini Okodoi.

Last week, three people were arrested while changing the number plates of vehicles stolen from Uganda.

Tins of different coloured paint used to disguise the stolen vehicles were also seized.

RELATED TOPICS:
double cabin vehicle
stolen car

Would you like to get published on Standard Media websites? You can now email us breaking news, story ideas, human interest articles or interesting videos on: [email protected]
Do you have something to add to this story? Comment here.

Follow Us On

  • Contact Us
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Google Plus
  • Linkedin
  • RSS



ADVERTISEMENT

latest News

VIEW ALL

Trending Now

ADVERTISEMENT

Western

VIEW ALL

Entertainment News

VIEW ALL

Kenyan Jobs

VIEW ALL

News

Entertainment

More Sites

Other Links

© Copyright 2018 - Standard Group Limited