Museveni thrives from inside the pigsty

Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni

While commenting on the chaotic security situation in Kampala on Thursday Gen. Yoweri Museveni said that the insecurity in the country is caused by pigs. “Pigs don’t appreciate value, you’d rather give it to the worms. But we’ve dealt with pigs before and these ones are very small. By the end of the day, all those involved will be exposed and crushed, we shall crush them,” Museveni said.

When Museveni is not blaming pigs, his lieutenants in the security and intelligence organs place blame on Rwanda. In both cases, the aim is to conceal the internal weaknesses that have been piling up mostly due to the fact that Ugandans are fed up of the present leadership and tried to demonstrate it during the constitutional amendment consultations to remove the age limit for the president.

At some point this exercise was stopped because it was clear to all that Ugandans wanted to bring an end to the problems of governance that they face and the insecurity that comes from it.

Eventually the amendment was shovelled down the throats of Ugandans and Museveni stayed in power against the wish. Secondly, the internal weaknesses have over the years been accelerated by what is now the cancer of corruption that Ugandans have given up any hope that it can be solved as long as Museveni is president.

Third, and significantly, the security forces have been operating from an environment without political legitimacy and supporting a president who has been rejected by the vast majority of Ugandans.

Fourth, Museveni has actively nurtured the confusion in the security organs. When General Kale Kayihura was arrested the Daily Monitor asked prominent people in Ugandan society for comment. Almost all of them placed the blame squarely where it should be: on Museveni’s head.

However, what Semujju Ibrahim Nganda said was fascinating, “There is in-fighting in the armed forces; each one is accusing the other and it is playing into the vulnerability of the President. We had a time when it was Gen Salim Saleh fighting Gen Tumiwne, Gen Tinyefuza fighting Gen Kazini, Ahmed Kashilingi, Kyaligonza. That time, the President was strong, but today he is not as strong as he was when he used to be the arbiter, which he cannot do anymore. That is why in Zimbabwe, when the generals saw that President Robert Mugabe was failing to control, they had to take over to ensure stability of the country. Gen Kayihura was celebrating when Gen Tinyefuza was arrested; and don’t be surprised when those who have arrested him today are also arrested in future.”

In other words, Musevenip has always sowed chaos and rivalry in the security organs and considers the chaos as a weapon he uses to pit officers against one another. Once the competition and negative solidarity he has helped to create goes astray he calls the losing side all kinds of names including the derogatory term of “pigs.” In all of it, he fails to take responsibility that he has reared the pigs.

Also worth pointing out is that the “winning side” gets to find a scapegoat for the troubles that Museveni has helped to create. Most of the time the scapegoat is Rwanda. For as long as the internal weaknesses have been piling up in Uganda the excuse has been that they are of the doing of the Rwandan leadership. This excuse has helped Museveni to conceal his failures and to mistreat his own officers after he has used and dumped them. Extremely talented young officers like Brigadier Noble Mayombo and most recently Andrew Kaweesi have lost their lives and a promising future at the service of their country robbed through Museveni’s games.

Like Hon. Semujju says, this time Museveni’s regime is so weak that he is unable to control how far the consequences of his little hobby can go. As a result, ordinary Ugandans are now facing an insecurity that is all at the doing of one man who is always blaming everyone else but himself and the responsibility he bears for raising the pigs that he is now so eager to denounce when he is the real pig.

