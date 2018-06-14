Serial suspect commits suicide by jumping out of moving police vehicle

| Published Thu, June 14th 2018 at 10:36, Updated June 14th 2018 at 10:47 GMT +3

A parked police van. A rape suspect in Homabay jumped from a moving police vehicle near River Arujo. [File, Standard]

A serial suspect who allegedly raped and killed a 69 year old woman has committed suicide in hands of police officers in Homa Bay county.

Benard Nyambok, 30, alias See died when he allegedly jumped from a moving police vehicle near River Arujo along Homa –Bay - Rongo road on Tuesday night.

ALSO READ: Police hunt for deacon accused of defiling 13-year-old girl

Nyambok was being taken to Homa Bay police station after being arrested from Magina village in the neighbouring Ndhiwa sub couty. This came after warrants of arrest had been issued against him.

The first arrest warrant came after he allegedly raped and killed Priscar Ojwang’ at Gogo Katuma Village in Homa Bay sub county on September 15, 2016. He was charged at Homa Bay High Court and released on bond.

In December 2017, he allegedly broke into a guest house in the same village where he stole various items.

Nyambok was arrested, charged and released on another bond. He however absconded both cases which were active.

Avoid fake news! Subscribe to the Standard SMS service and receive factual, verified breaking news as it happens. Text the word 'NEWS' to 22840

According to Homa Bay Sub county Directorate of Criminal Investigations Joseph Tuksho, Nyambok went underground to defy court orders.

“He decided to defy court orders and could no longer attend hearing of any of the cases,” said Tuksho.

On April 14, another warrant of arrest was issued against him but police could not find him. His father who served as his surety was arrested on his behalf.

The father was released on grounds that he would bring Nyambok in hands of police ahead of mention of the third case which was scheduled for last Tuesday.

ALSO READ: Man, 63 lures girl with sweets before raping her

The father also failed to appear in court for the mention and another warrant of arrest was issued against Nyambok.

However, later in the evening, Nyambok was allegedly found masquerading as a public health officer at Magina Village.

He was depriving residents of money on grounds that they would be arrested over failure to adhere to some sanitation requirements.

Tuksho said he had to send police officers to arrest Nyambok.

“My officers also established that he was telling petrol dealers to give him fuel free of charge for a motorbike on which he was using,” said Tuksho.

The police arrested Nyambok but he jumped out of the vehicle when they were two kilometers away from Homa Bay police station.

“The suspect was with one police officer at the back seats of the vehicle but he decided to jump. He landed on the tarmacked road and sustained serious injuries on the head,” said Tuksho.

ALSO READ: Sex pest who taught for 13 years at a school in Nairobi

The body was taken to Homa Bay hospital mortuary for post-mortem.