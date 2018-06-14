Court censures MPs on Tatu petition Next Story
Transport CS Macharia launches search for New KPA director

By Patrick Beja | Published Thu, June 14th 2018 at 10:36, Updated June 14th 2018 at 10:39 GMT +3
CS James Macharia

The Transport ministry has begun the search for a new Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) MD to replace Catherine Mturi-Wairi, who resigned last week after she was forced to go on leave for alleged incompetence. 

Yesterday CS James Macharia said the board of directors would meet today and start the head-hunt.

Mr Macharia backed the appointment of Daniel Manduku as acting KPA MD. 

He spoke on the sidelines of the international conference on transport and road research in Mombasa.

