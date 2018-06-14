Uhuru slated to open first phase of road to decongest town, ease movement of goods

| Published Thu, June 14th 2018 at 10:20, Updated June 14th 2018 at 10:25 GMT +3

President Uhuru Kenyatta

President Uhuru Kenyatta is slated to open the first phase of the Dongo Kundu bypass today.

The road is meant to decongest Mombasa and facilitate faster movement of cargo from the port.

State House Spokesman Manoah Esipisu confirmed the President was scheduled to open the 11km road.

The stretch constructed at a cost of Sh.11 billion is also expected to provide direct access to Moi International Airport and the Standard Gauge Railway station.

“Yes, the President will be in Mombasa to open the road,” said Esipisu. However, he did not divulge more information about the President's itinerary.

Earlier, reports indicated that Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho and other leaders had invited the President to also attend Idd Baraza scheduled for Friday.

Mombasa county government director of communications, however, said he was unaware if the President had been invited to attend the Idd Baraza.

Recently, Joho extended an olive branch to Uhuru saying; “we look forward to welcomethe President in Mombasa.”

Joho has also pledged his administration's support for Uhuru’s Big Four agenda. The four areas of focus are food security, affordable housing, enhanced manufacturing and universal health coverage.

Kenya National Highway Authority officials yesterday inspected the stretch between the port and Miritini.

Construction of the road started in July 2016. It will enable vehicles to access Mombasa through airport road. They will then take a left turn to Port Reitz Hospital to connect to the Mombasa-Nairobi Highway.