NEMA to investigate source of imported newspapers in Kilifi

| Published Thu, June 14th 2018 at 09:36, Updated June 14th 2018 at 10:06 GMT +3

Kilifi County NEMA Director Samuel Lpokoyoit speaking to journalists on Saturday June,6,2018 during a beach cleaning exercise in Watamu Ocean shore.NEMA will investigate imported newspapers illegally in Kilifi[Maureen Ongala,Standard]

The National Environment Management Authority (Nema) has raised concerns over the use of foreign newspapers to wrap food.

County Nema boss Samuel Lopokoyoit (pictured) said they would investigate the source of the papers, which he noted were littering the streets.

ALSO READ: DP Ruto, Kingi spar over 2022

“We are going to establish how these newspapers have been coming into the county. It is against the law to bring waste and deposit it in another country,” said Mr Lopokoyoit.

He said Nema was concerned about the safety of the papers, which are said to be cheaply available to vendors. This came in the wake of a ban on plastic bags to save the environment.