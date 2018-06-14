Amnesty over for youth gangs in Mombasa

| Published Thu, June 14th 2018 at 00:00, Updated June 13th 2018 at 22:50 GMT +3

Kisauni MP Ali Mbogho shares a word with Coast Regional Commissioner Bernard Leparmarai and Mombasa County Commissioner Evans Achoki during a security meeting organised by Kisauni youths in Kisauni on Tuesday 13th June 2018. [Kelvin Karani, Standard]

Security officers have launched a crackdown on criminal gangs after an amnesty period expired.

Coast Regional Coordinator Bernard Leparmarai yesterday said the amnesty would not be extended because it was being misused to shield criminals.

“The amnesty is over. Criminals are using such words (amnesty) to avoid arrest. If you are a criminal the law will deal with you accordingly,” Leparmarai told a public baraza in Kisauni, the hotbed of crime in the region.

He warned that parents would also be arrested and prosecuted if they were found protecting their children who had committed a crime.

“We will not spare parents. If you are not taking care of your child who turns to crime then we will arrest you and charge you because as a parent, you enjoy the money your child brings home without asking the source,” said Leparmarai.

Mombasa County Commissioner Evans Achoki said the Government would offer motorbikes to security officers to facilitate patrols in areas vehicles cannot pass.

Mr Achoki called on parents to take their children to vocation training to enable them be self-reliant.

Kisauni MP Ali Mbogho urged the youth in his constituency to stop being too choosy when it comes to jobs and business.

“Some youths avoid selling groceries in the market claiming that they don’t want to be seen by women selling tomatoes or cabbages at Kongowea market. When that woman sees you, she will in fact admire your hard work. You cannot sit at home and expect to earn a living,” said the MP.

Mbogho also called on the county government to allocate youths space at the newly-opened Kongowea market.

