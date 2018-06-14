Anxiety looms ahead of verdict in Kirinyaga Governor Waiguru case today

| Published Thu, June 14th 2018 at 00:00, Updated June 13th 2018 at 22:26 GMT +3

Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru, NARC Kenya leader Martha Karua. [Photo: Courtesy]

The court this morning is expected to determine if Governor Anne Waiguru was validly elected following a petition against her win by Narc-Kenya leader Martha Karua.

Justice Lucy Gitari at the High Court in Kerugoya has set 10am as the time she will deliver the judgment.

Ms Karua disputed last year's election outcome after Waiguru, who was a first entrant into elective politics, was declared the winner.

She had vied for the position on her Narc-Kenya ticket while her rival (Waiguru) ran on the popular Jubilee party ticket.

Among the issues Karua cited in her petition were the barring of her agents into various polling stations on Election Day, bribery of voters and conversing with voters at the queue allegedly by a Jubilee operative, Muriithi Kang'ara.

Also in the petition were claims of tampering with ballot boxes, irregularities and illegalities in the electoral process.

Karua further told the court she had photographs and video evidence of Kang'ara bribing voters at Kangaru and Kianjanga polling stations.