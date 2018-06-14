'Mast climbing' man pleads guilty to attempted suicide Previous Story
Man dragged into Sh1 million fraud case

By Joseph Muchiri | Published Thu, June 14th 2018 at 00:00, Updated June 13th 2018 at 22:00 GMT +3
A banker has been enjoined in a case in which a woman has been convicted of defrauding a businessman of Sh1 million.

Marios Rugimba, a manager with Tharaka Nithi-based Trans National Sacco, was enjoined in the case over claims he was part of the plot. 

Faith Kadogo Cingau is serving a three-year jail term after failing to refund the trader, Samuel Muriuki, the money plus interest.

Ms Cingau said Mr Rugimba should be enjoined in the case, claiming they took the loan together as they were married.

In February, Cingau was found guilty of using Mr Muriuki's title deed to obtain the loan. Chief Magistrate Maxwell Gicheru last Thursday ordered Rugimba enjoined in the case.

