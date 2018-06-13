Court dismisses MCA’s Sh1.7 billion against Governor Sonko

| Published Wed, June 13th 2018 at 15:39, Updated June 13th 2018 at 15:48 GMT +3

Governor Mike Sonko during a past function. Nairobi County Assembly Minority Leader Peter Imwatok sued him over an alleged loss of Sh1.7 billion through irregular procurement of health services. [File, Standard]

The High Court has dismissed a case in which Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko had been sued over alleged loss of Sh 1.7 billion.

Judge Hedwig Ong'udi ruled that the court has no jurisdiction to hear the matter filed by County Assembly Minority Leader Peter Imwatok.

“This petition is pre-mature because it ought to have been filed in other forums,”said Ong’udi.

She added that Imwatok should have followed the right procedure as laid out in the Public Procurement and Asset Disposal Act.

The judge said that Imwatok ought to have presented his complaints to the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC).

The petitioner was also ordered to pay damages to Governor Sonko and the other respondents.

Imwatok had sued Governor Sonko in connection with alleged loss of Sh1.7 billion through irregular procurement of health services for staff.

The Makongeni MCA wanted the court to issue an order allowing an audit of the financial books of AAR Insurance Kenya and Bliss GVS Healthcare Limited for the financial years 2015/16, 2016/17, and 2017/18.

“I'm seeking a declaration that Sonko, former county secretary Simon Morintant, and former finance chief Veska Kagongo are unfit to hold any public office,” said Mr Imwatok in the petition.

He was also seeking an order to have all funds paid to AAR Insurance Company with respect to the two extensions of July 1, 2017 to September 30, 2017 and October 1, 2017 to December 31, 2017 returned to the county.

Imwatok claimed the Public Procurement Oversight Authority irregularly authorised the release and payment of Sh1.7 billion from Nairobi City County accounts to the AAR.