Driver dies, several pupils injured following road accident at Sultan Hamud

| Published Wed, June 13th 2018 at 12:40, Updated June 13th 2018 at 13:10 GMT +3

The van was heading to Mombasa when the accident occurred at Sultan Hamud. [Photo: Courtesy]

One person dead and several others injured after Starlight Academy School van hit a trailer Wednesday morning along Mombasa road.

The van was heading to Mombasa when the accident occurred at Sultan Hamud.

According to Mukaa Sub County OCPD the van rolled multiple times after hitting the trailer.

The driver of the van died on the spot while six pupils were rushed to Kilome Nursing Home.

In December last year, seven people died on the same spot after a grisly accident which involved a hearse and a lorry in Kalimbini area near Sultan Hamud.

The hearse was ferrying mourners towards Mombasa when it collided with a truck that was overtaking another vehicle.

Another accident occurred after a truck driver, who was being chased by NTSA, lost control of the vehicle and hit oncoming vehicles, Modern Coast Bus, four Nissan matatus, a truck and several other private vehicles resulting to the deaths.

NTSA attributed the series of accidents to careless driving and human errors.

Elsewhere, on Tuesday two children aged ten and eight died on the spot when a motorcycle there were riding on crushed with a car near Mulot along Bomet- Narok road.

Area OCPD Anthony Shimoli said the motor cyclist carrying the children escaped with minor injuries.

Shimoli added that the motor-cyclist who was carrying the children from Mulot town tried to overtake a lorry when it rammed into an oncoming car

Bodies of the two have been taken to Longisa Mission Hospital Mortuary in Bomet County.