Brewers cry foul over the high-tax-burden on players in the sector

| Published Wed, June 13th 2018 at 11:39, Updated June 13th 2018 at 11:43 GMT +3

Ahead of the budget, the management of Keroche Breweries which is the second largest liquor producer in the country is crying foul over the high-tax-burden on players in the sector.

The Naivasha based company is warning of major losses in the sector if the government increases taxes in the sector on Thursday when the budget will be read.

ALSO READ: Police blamed for laxity as cattle theft escalates

According to Keroche Breweries CEO Sam Shollei, the industry was among the heavily taxed by government with little on profits being achieved.

Shollei said the taxation would have a bearing to the consumers and called on the CS to consider limiting on the levy imposed in the sector.

He said the spirits industry has had a difficult time in the recent past owing to the upsurge in illicit drinks adding that they have been forced to reduce on the number of drinks produced due to taxation.

“We are perhaps one of the heavily taxed sector and we call on the CS not to impose taxes on us this time round since we will have to pass the same to consumers in this difficult time,” he said.

Shollei was speaking to the press when he played host to a delegation of Nakuru County Government senior department of trade officials at the company’s premises in Naivasha.

He said they had entered into a partnership with the county to help the fight in illicit brews whose numbers were increasing.

The CEO said the county will have additional officers who will work closely with the county to ensure that the issue is dealt with so that Kenyans can consume quality drinks from legalized industries.

“We will work closely with the county government to ensure such issues are addressed while taking care of the community around us,” he said.

ALSO READ: KRA must shed old ways to meet revenue targets

On his part the County CEC for Trade Dr. Peter Ketienya said they had come up with the Trade and Licensing Bill that will caution new investors against vagaries of unfair trade practices.

Ketienya said the bill once passed will pave way for investors who will like to venture in various sectors including agriculture and will be assisted with the necessary legal issues.

“We want our people to get jobs and value for our products here and that is why this bill is necessary as far as making Nakuru County an investment destination for all is concerned