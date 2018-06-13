"We are still at war" with Ebola - WHO chief Previous Story
You are here  » Home   » World

FBI agent Chase Bishop charged after backflip shooting

By BBC | Published Wed, June 13th 2018 at 10:45, Updated June 13th 2018 at 10:53 GMT +3
FBI agent Chase Bishop who accidentally shot a man while dancing in a Denver nightclub charged with second-degree assault.  [BBC]

An off-duty FBI agent who accidentally shot a man while dancing in a Denver nightclub has been charged with second-degree assault.

The agent, named by police as Chase Bishop, was performing a backflip in a nightclub when his gun fell out of his pocket and shot a bystander in the leg.

ALSO READ: Two policemen charged with murder of woman at City Park

Mr Bishop handed himself in to police on Tuesday and has been charged with second-degree assault.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday for a hearing.

"Additional charges may be filed based on the results of a pending blood alcohol content analysis," the Denver District Attorney's office said in a statement on Tuesday.

An FBI spokeswoman would not comment on the incident "in order to preserve the integrity of the investigation," the Associated Press news agency reported.

Avoid fake news! Subscribe to the Standard SMS service and receive factual, verified breaking news as it happens. Text the word 'NEWS' to 22840

Video of the incident involving Mr Bishop, 29, was widely viewed on social media.

The gun fell to the floor and, as the agent went to grab it, it fired a shot.

The customer hit by the bullet was taken to hospital with a non-life-threatening injury.

ALSO READ: Harvey Weinstein set to plead not guilty

RELATED TOPICS:
FBI agent
assault
police shooting

Would you like to get published on Standard Media websites? You can now email us breaking news, story ideas, human interest articles or interesting videos on: [email protected]
WATCH THIS
Do you have something to add to this story? Comment here.

RECOMMENDED

Dancing FBI agent accidentally shoots man after backflip

Dancing FBI agent accidentally shoots man after backflip

Eldoret man defiles and strangles five-year-old child to death

Eldoret man defiles and strangles five-year-old child to death

'I was two when my father was gunned down': England star Raheem Sterling's emotional explanation for gun tattoo

'I was two when my father was gunned down': England star Raheem Sterling's emotional explanation for gun tattoo

Teachers from hell on the loose

Teachers from hell on the loose

Follow Us On

  • Contact Us
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Google Plus
  • Linkedin
  • RSS



ADVERTISEMENT

latest News

VIEW ALL

Trending Now

ADVERTISEMENT

World

VIEW ALL

Entertainment News

VIEW ALL

Kenyan Jobs

VIEW ALL

News

Entertainment

More Sites

Other Links

© Copyright 2018 - Standard Group Limited