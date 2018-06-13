Member of Ngirita family linked to NYS scam succeeds in removing lead investigator

| Published Wed, June 13th 2018 at 00:00, Updated June 12th 2018 at 23:29 GMT +3

A member of the Ngirita family accused of receiving over Sh100 million from the National Youth Service (NYS) has succeeded in removing the lead investigator alleged to be linked to the scandal.

Jeremiah Ngirita, through lawyer Cliff Ombeta, convinced Anti-Corruption Court to protect him from Chief Inspector Mike Muia after accusing the officer of being a beneficiary of the second worst scandal to hit NYS in three years.

ALSO READ: NYS student found dead in dam

This emerged as the Directorate of Public Prosecutions moved fast to replace Muia as the chief investigating officer in what was seen as a calculated move to avoid further embarrassment.

Unlike in previous instances where Inspector Muia swore affidavits against the 47 suspects accused of defrauding NYS Sh468 million, the DPP brought in Inspector Paul Waweru as the new deponent of affidavits against the accused persons.

Chief Magistrate Douglas Ogoti ruled that Ngirita’s claims against Inspector Muia should not be taken lightly, and that the officer in charge of Industrial Area Remand Prison will be personally held responsible if anything happens to him.

“His fears should not be taken lightly, the officer in charge of the remand prison must take personal responsibility to ensure his maximum security and safety, and all other accused relating to the NYS case,” ruled Ogoti.

Avoid fake news! Subscribe to the Standard SMS service and receive factual, verified breaking news as it happens. Text the word 'NEWS' to 22840

Not happy

Mr Ombeta told the magistrate that he had information Muia was not happy about being implicated in the scandal.

The businessman last week swore an affidavit stating that his company, Jerrycathy Enterprises, formed a partnership with Muia and it was only after the deal went sour that he turned against him to investigate the scandal.

Mr Ogoti made the ruling as the other suspects made their case at the High Court to be released on bail.

ALSO READ: Procurement officers' families and assets targeted

Lady Justice Hedwig Ong’udi will make a ruling on June 19.