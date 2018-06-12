Thugs shoot doctor, kill his wife in night raid

| Published Tue, June 12th 2018 at 16:14, Updated June 12th 2018 at 16:22 GMT +3

Murang'a Governor Mwangi Iria with Kiambu County Health Executive Dr James Murega at Thika Level Five Hospital ICU where surgeon Dr Kimani Kagimbi is recuperating after the attack. [Kamau Maichuhie, Standard]

Police in Thika are investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting of a doctor and his wife in the posh Ngoingwa estate.

Armed thugs are said to have attacked Dr Kagimbi Kimani, who works at the Murang'a Level Four Hospital who was in the company of his wife on Monday at 1am as they returned home from work.

Dr Kimani an ear, nose and throat surgeon at Murang’a Level Four Hospital was seriously injured in the ordeal and is currently fighting for his life at Thika Level Five Hospital.

His wife also said to be a nurse was however not unlucky as she was shot dead by the criminals.

Relatives declined to speak to the media over the matter. However a neighbor who declined to be named said the criminals forced their way in to the couple’s house moments after they returned home.

“Shortly after entering their home, the house girl went to close the door, but the criminals forced their way in and shot dead the wife before kidnapping her husband and the house girl,” said the neighbor.

The neighbor added the criminals later abandoned the surgeon and the house girl near a church not far from their home.

He said before they fled the thugs shot him several times in the head and left him for dead. It was not clear if the thugs stole anything from the couple.

The medic is currently fighting for his life at Thika Level Five Hospital’s Intensive Care Unit where he is currently recuperating.

Thika West Officer Commanding Police Division Willy Simba said the motive behind the attack is still unknown.

The OCPD added police are investigating the matter to unravel in a bid to get in to the root bottom of the issue and bring the culprits to book.

“Investigations are in top gear to establish the motive behind the shooting of the doctor and the killing of his wife. We will leave no stone un-turned until we apprehend the culprits and ensure that justice takes its course,” Simba said.

Kiambu County Health Executive Dr James Murega said the surgeon who suffered four gunshot heads in the head and upper chest area was in stable condition.

“The doctor is in stable condition and responding well to treatment. No vital organ has been injured and he will within a short while be removed from the ICU to the general ward,” said Dr Murega.

Murang’a Governor Mwangi Wa Iria who visited the medic at Thika Level Five Hospital thanked doctors at the hospital for saving his life.

He termed the medic as an experienced and hardworking individual adding the County government would take care of his medical bill.

The governor called on the police to reign on rising insecurity in the area.

“What befell one of our doctors is very saddening and we are urging our security enforcers to ensure that the criminals are apprehended. We want to see such insecurity cases that are rising in Ngoingwa Estate and other areas to be curbed,” Wairia said.

Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacist and Dentist Union(KMPDU) Central Kenya Branch Secretary General Dr Goody Gor condemned the attack on the doctor and his family.

She asked the government to consider providing security for the local medical workers as it was planning to do with the Cuban doctors.

"As a medical fraternity we mourn the loss of Dr Kagimbi's wife which is as a result of growing insecurity. We wish the doctor who is currently admitted at a Thika Level Five a quick recovery,"said Dr Gor.

She added the matter was not the first incident where insecurity has claimed a doctor's or their loved one's life.

"As the government gives the Cuban doctor's security I hope with this incident they will consider Kenyan doctors as well,"she added.

Murang'a County Health Executive Joseph Mbai, Dr Kagimbi is one of his best doctors in the region and the incident has caused panic and confusion in the medical fraternity.

“It is our hope that the perpetrators of the heinous act will be apprehended and charged in court," Mr Mbai.

