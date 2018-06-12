Mombasa Woman Rep Asha Hussein charged with assault

| Published Tue, June 12th 2018 at 09:41, Updated June 12th 2018 at 09:45 GMT +3

Mombasa Women Rep Asha Mohamed Hussein in court on June 11, 2018. [Kelvin Karani. Standard]

Woman Representative Asha Hussein was yesterday charged with assault in a Mombasa court.

Appearing before Chief Magistrate Julius Nang'ea, Asha denied assaulting Mayasa Hassan on May 11 at Majengo, causing her bodily harm. Hussein's lawyer Paul Buti pleaded with the court to release the Woman Rep on favourable bond terms.

ALSO READ: Eldoret man defiles and strangles five-year-old child to death

“Considering the nature of the offense and my client being a citizen, I would like to plead with the court to release her on an affordable cash bail, pending determination of the matter."

However, the magistrate informed the defence that it was the right of the accused person to be released on bond.

The court also recorded that Asha had denied committing the offense, therefore, setting the stage for a pre-trial case.

According to the charge sheet, three people are scheduled to testify for the prosecution.

The Woman Representative was released on a Sh100,000 bond with a similar surety, or an alternative cash bail of Sh50,000.

The matter will be mentioned on June 28 before the same court.

Hussein is the second Mombasa Woman Representative after she replaced current Likoni MP Mishi Mboko.

ALSO READ: 'I was two when my father was gunned down': England star Raheem Sterling's emotional explanation for gun tattoo