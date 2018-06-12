17 officers conducted raid on day Baby Pendo was killed, court told

| Published Tue, June 12th 2018 at 00:00, Updated June 11th 2018 at 22:38 GMT +3

Police Inspector Lina Kogei when she testified yesterday. [Denish Ochieng, Standard]

The inquest into baby Samantha Pendo's killing yesterday heard how more than a dozen police officers conducted a raid at Nyalenda slums on the night the infant was assaulted.

A senior police officer admitted that about 17 officers conducted an operation at the slum besides raids by another team from the Administration Police.

Pendo, whose death made headlines at the height of 2017 post-election chaos, died of internal bleeding after allegedly being hit on the head by police officers.

Yesterday, however, Linah Kogei, an inspector in charge of Nyalenda Police Post, said a contingent of officers, led by an one who had been assigned to deputise her, carried out the raid within the area the incident occurred.

Conducted operations

Ms Kogei, who was testifying before Senior Resident Magistrate Beryl Omollo, however, said some other officers who were not directly under her also conducted operations.

She said at the time of the incident, she was at the police station guarding alongside other officers, all who were dressed in police uniform and armed.

The officer said she did not know the six-month-old baby had been attacked until four days later when the bereaved parents went to the station to make a report on August 16, last year.

“I remained at the police post with five officers and I was guarding their lives as well as the station,” said Kogei.

Lawyers representing the Law Society of Kenya and the Kenya Commission on Human Rights led by Richard Onsongo and Charles Onyango pressed the officer to explain who could have been responsible for the death of the infant.

She, however, said she only acted according orders given by OCPD Mutune Maweu.

“I was verbally told to guard the police post by the OCPD after chaos erupted and the other team was out,” she said.

The hearing continues on Monday.