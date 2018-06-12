Wavinya to Mutua: Think big 2022 seat

| Published Tue, June 12th 2018 at 00:00, Updated June 11th 2018 at 21:49 GMT +3

Former Kathiani MP Wavinya Ndeti. [Edward Kiplimo, Standard]

Last week's nullification of the election of Governor Alfred Mutua has raised political temperatures in Ukambani.

Already, former Kathiani MP Wavinya Ndeti (above), who successfully lodged an appeal to challenge a ruling by the High Court that upheld Dr Mutua's victory in last year's General Election, seems to have begun early campaigns.

On Sunday, Ms Ndeti attended a service at Katheka Catholic Church in Mwala sub-county, where she challenged Mr Mutua to concentrate on presidential campaigns and let her govern Machakos.

The development has also generated political undertones that point to the possibility of Wiper party, on whose ticket Wavinya vied for governorship, retaining her as its candidate to face off with Mutua. Former Deputy Governor Bernard Kiala may be her running mate.

In the previous line-up, former East African Legislative Assembly legislator Peter Mathuki was Wavinya's running mate.

Running mate

Although Wavinya herself has not delved into the subject of who her running mate will be, well-placed sources in Wiper Party have alluded to the possibility of roping in Kiala, who many believe has a huge political clout. "In the event the court orders that we must hold a by-election for Machakos gubernatorial seat, we will most likely see Wavinya-Kiala combination," said Chris Mutinda, the coordinator of 'Ugatuzi na Kiala' movement.

But yesterday, Kiala, who contested the same seat as an independent candidate, said: "In the last election I was an independent candidate in the race. But this time round, I'm open for consultation with Wiper Party and I may consider their request to fly the gubernatorial party ticket if the party offers such opportunity".

The bone of contention has been who, between Kiala and Mathuki, would form the strongest pair to face Mutua.

Lemi Muia, who vied for the same seat on a Jubilee party ticket, has confirmed he will be on the ballot again should IEBC call for a by-election.

